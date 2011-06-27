  1. Home
Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Black Label Features & Specs

More about the 2018 MKC
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,380
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,380
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,380
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.3/392.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,380
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,380
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,380
Black Label Equipment Group 800Ayes
Climate Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,380
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,380
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,380
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,380
Center Stage Themeyes
Cargo Area Protectoryes
Indulgence Themeyes
Enhanced THX II Audio Sound Systemyes
Modern Heritage Themeyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
HD Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,380
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,380
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front head room39.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,380
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,380
Trailer Tow Package excluding 110V Inverteryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Locking Wheel Lug Nutsyes
20" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,380
Maximum cargo capacity53.1 cu.ft.
Length179.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.2 cu.ft.
Height65.2 in.
EPA interior volume123.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,380
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Chroma Cabernet Red Premium Metallic (Chromoflare)
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Rhapsody Blue
  • Chroma Couture Dark Brown Premium Metallic
  • Black Velvet
  • Chroma Flame Premium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Vianca White, premium leather
  • Ganache, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,380
19 in. wheelsyes
P245/45R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,380
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,380
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
