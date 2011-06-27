  1. Home
Used 2015 Lincoln MKC Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,595
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.5/403.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,595
Torque270 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,595
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,595
Reserve Equipment Group 102Ayes
Select Equipment Group 101Ayes
Premiere Equipment Group 100Ayes
Select Plus Packageyes
Aluminum Trim Packageyes
Climate Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,595
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,595
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,595
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,595
Premium Reversible Cargo Matyes
Enhanced THX II Audio Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,595
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,595
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,595
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,595
Power Liftgate (Late Availability)yes
Panoramic Vista Roofyes
Class II Trailer Tow Packageyes
20" Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Dark Stainless Painted Pockets (Late Availability)yes
19" Premium Painted Aluminum 5 Spoke Luster Nickel Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,595
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.1 cu.ft.
Length179.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Curb weight3963 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.2 cu.ft.
Height65.2 in.
EPA interior volume123.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width73.4 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,595
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Midnight Sapphire Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Smoked Quartz Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Silver Sand Metallic
  • Karat Gold Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Tahitian Pearl Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • White Sands/Espresso, premium leather
  • Hazelnut, premium leather
  • White Sands, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • White Sands, premium leather
  • Ebony, leatherette
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,595
P235/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,595
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,595
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles