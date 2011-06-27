  1. Home
Used 1992 Lincoln Mark VII Bill Blass Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Mark VII
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room42.0 in.
Front leg room58.4 in.
Measurements
Length202.8 in.
Curb weight3768 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height54.2 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Black
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Light Cranberry Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
