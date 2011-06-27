Used 2008 Lincoln Mark LT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Nice Truck
The Mark is a pleasant truck that will do all I ask of it in hauling a boat comfortably. I like the features of sunroof, heated seats, a tad of leather and satellite radio. The reverse scanning system is top-notch. I find the Mark is first and foremost a truck. The Escalade, my other consideration was too elaborate for my needs.
Not for everyone, but perfect for us!
I am 61 my wife is 55. This truck meets our needs perfectly. We wanted a truck that we could occasionly use for hauling as well as an excellent highway cruiser and mall hauler. We chose the white chocolate exterior and parchiment interior. I find the build quality to be excellent. Our truck did have a cloudy drivers side mirror and was replaced under warranty. The stereo with Sirius radio is outstanding. The 5.4L engine has plenty of power. My wife drove the truck from Palm Springs to the SF Bay Area a distance of about 600 miles and loved the way it drove and felt. There are still some 08's still available and I would say if you are looking for an upscale pickup this just might be it.
