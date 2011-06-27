Used 2007 Lincoln Mark LT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Love my 2007 Mark LT dga57 , 12/31/2006 15 of 15 people found this review helpful After owning five Ford pickups, the Mark LT seemed the logical "step up". As nice as the Lariat and King Ranch Fords are, Lincoln takes it up another notch. On the open road it is nearly as comfortable as my 2004 Town Car and/or the 2000 Navigator I had before that. I like the fact that it's based on the F150 because it is a tried and proven vehicle yet offers a more luxurious ride than I've had from my previous trucks. It's a definite keeper! Report Abuse

new 07 mark lt john , 09/28/2006 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I decided on the Mark Lt after driving many trucks but always wanting more typical luxury features. I personally do not care that it is based on the 150 as that is a good truck- I view it as a luxury package on that truck. With the monochrome package and everything but rear dvd it is a great driving experience on the road, but the size, for me, makes it difficult for short shopping trips. I had an 05 tacoma that was a great truck but too basic. The looks of it are stellar, the ride height awesome, the luxury features the best available, and to me, ford is the mercedes of the truck category. Buy it if you really like the f-150 but want more luxury features, looks and exclusivity.

Need to improve the outlook on luxury sae185628 , 11/04/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this truck because it was dealer used and had only 12,000 miles on it. The truck rides great and seems to have power although I have not towed anything with it. Visually its a beautiful truck, but it has errors that should not be on luxury vehicles. The chrome rocker panels are wavy looking. The drivers seat is already showing signs of tear and wear with only 13,100 miles on it. The shifter feels cheap and the gas mileage is horrendous. 12-13mpg average. The touch screen for the radio and navigation is a pain to scroll through. No rear air controls. The brake dust is comparable to Mercedes and BMW.

Classy Truck david fulks , 05/14/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Beautiful truck on the inside and outside. Lots of features including moonroof, navigation, satellite radio, traction control, park assist, and excellent seating with good leg space in front and back. Rides good, looks good and get lot of people who see the exterior and want to see interior. All who look say wow! Nice truck. Driver and passengers have good seats with a good view. Has a four year bumper-to-bumper warranty, 5-year roadside assistance and 70,000 mile powertrain, plus first year maintenance is free. Beats the warranty on most other trucks. Glad I bought my Lincoln Mark LT. Love it!