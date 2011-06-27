  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Mark LT
  4. Used 2006 Lincoln Mark LT
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Lincoln Mark LT Base Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Mark LT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,235
See Mark LT Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,235
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,235
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,235
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,235
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,235
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,235
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,235
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,235
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,235
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
heated passenger seatyes
automaticyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,235
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room63.1 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,235
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5600 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Maximum payload1460 lbs.
Angle of departure25.3 degrees
Length223.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8900 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.0 in.
Wheel base138.5 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,235
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ceramic White Tri-coat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dove Grey , leather
  • Light Parchment , leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,235
P275/65R18 tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,235
front independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,235
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 12000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Mark LT Inventory

Related Used 2006 Lincoln Mark LT Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles