Used 2006 Lincoln Mark LT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Excellent Truck GreatTruck , 10/08/2009 17 of 18 people found this review helpful This has been one of the best trucks i've owned! I had a Ford F-150 Lariat previously and this truck blows it away. The exterior looks great along with the interior, the interior could be better quality in spots but overall it's pretty good. I put a lot of miles on it each year and only had one problem with one of the back up sensors, but Ford's great warrenty (50,000 bumper to bumper warrenty) backed me up and I didn't pay a penny. The gas mileage isn't bad for such a large truck I avg. about 14-15 in the city and 18-20 on the highway. This is a great truck and would recommend it to anybody. I'd by another one any day! Lincoln should have never stopped making this car,maybe they will again Report Abuse

Ford Can Provide Warranty Parts Charles , 04/25/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful At 25K, fuel injector failed destroying catalytic converter. Truck has been in shop 4 weeks. Converter on order for over 3 weeks & just slipped delivery another 1 1/2 weeks. Ford replacement Catalytic Converters are not readily available. If I used a Ford truck for a living I would be in serious trouble. Dealership is not the problem as Ford cannot provide part required for repairs. Dealer has been in contact with Ford w/no results. Extended warranty would not have helped. Will this be the last injector failure??? Report Abuse

Solid Truck Gravy , 07/27/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Bought this truck new and other than maintenance it was in dealer one time for rotors at 7K. Overall very happy with it and I am not a gentle driver. Gas could be better getting 9.5 in this heatwave. Report Abuse

My NEW MOM Mobile tracy , 09/11/2009 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I am absolutely thrilled with my "new to me" TRUCK. I wanted to get rid of my MOM mobile safari van. I wanted a "TOY that was functional" NO van and Not gray. Was leaning toward a HUMMER and decided it would not be functional for our family. We need to HAUL our toys in the back of a truck; 4-wheeler, kayak, motorcycle plus tow a trailer at times. I get alot of compliments on my truck and people think it is brand new it is a 2006. No buyers remorse here and so far it gets 17.3-18.2 MPG not to bad!! FUN to drive. LOVE IT!!! PS. My Husband and son had to modify the muffler to add "rumble" it was to quiet for them. I have to admit I enjoy the rumble also. Thanks Honey and my son!! Report Abuse