Used 2006 Lincoln Mark LT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Excellent Truck
This has been one of the best trucks i've owned! I had a Ford F-150 Lariat previously and this truck blows it away. The exterior looks great along with the interior, the interior could be better quality in spots but overall it's pretty good. I put a lot of miles on it each year and only had one problem with one of the back up sensors, but Ford's great warrenty (50,000 bumper to bumper warrenty) backed me up and I didn't pay a penny. The gas mileage isn't bad for such a large truck I avg. about 14-15 in the city and 18-20 on the highway. This is a great truck and would recommend it to anybody. I'd by another one any day! Lincoln should have never stopped making this car,maybe they will again
Ford Can Provide Warranty Parts
At 25K, fuel injector failed destroying catalytic converter. Truck has been in shop 4 weeks. Converter on order for over 3 weeks & just slipped delivery another 1 1/2 weeks. Ford replacement Catalytic Converters are not readily available. If I used a Ford truck for a living I would be in serious trouble. Dealership is not the problem as Ford cannot provide part required for repairs. Dealer has been in contact with Ford w/no results. Extended warranty would not have helped. Will this be the last injector failure???
Solid Truck
Bought this truck new and other than maintenance it was in dealer one time for rotors at 7K. Overall very happy with it and I am not a gentle driver. Gas could be better getting 9.5 in this heatwave.
My NEW MOM Mobile
I am absolutely thrilled with my "new to me" TRUCK. I wanted to get rid of my MOM mobile safari van. I wanted a "TOY that was functional" NO van and Not gray. Was leaning toward a HUMMER and decided it would not be functional for our family. We need to HAUL our toys in the back of a truck; 4-wheeler, kayak, motorcycle plus tow a trailer at times. I get alot of compliments on my truck and people think it is brand new it is a 2006. No buyers remorse here and so far it gets 17.3-18.2 MPG not to bad!! FUN to drive. LOVE IT!!! PS. My Husband and son had to modify the muffler to add "rumble" it was to quiet for them. I have to admit I enjoy the rumble also. Thanks Honey and my son!!
MARK LT
The best vehicle I have ever owned! It is a real "head turner". Pretty truck inside and out. Could easily be used to attend a black tie affair. The only drawback is fuel economy so I still spend a lot of time in my work truck.
