  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln LS
  4. Used 2004 Lincoln LS
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Lincoln LS Appearance Package Features & Specs

More about the 2004 LS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,140
See LS Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,140
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,140
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/432 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,140
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower232 hp @ 6750 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,140
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,140
270 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,140
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
wood trim on shift knobyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,140
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,140
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,140
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,140
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room36 in.
Rear shoulder room57 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,140
Front track60.5 in.
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3674 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
EPA interior volume117.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.5 in.
Width73.2 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,140
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vivid Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Shale/Dove
  • Black
  • Dark Stone/Medium Light Stone
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,140
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R V tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,140
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,140
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 12000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See LS Inventory

Related Used 2004 Lincoln LS Appearance Package info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles