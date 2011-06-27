Used 2004 Lincoln LS Ultimate Features & Specs
|Overview
See LS Inventory
Starting MSRP
$43,370
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,370
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,370
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|270/414 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,370
|Torque
|286 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.9 l
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,370
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,370
|270 watts stereo output
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,370
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|wood trim on shift knob
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,370
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,370
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,370
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|manual
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|53 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,370
|Rear hip Room
|54.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|36 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,370
|Front track
|60.5 in.
|Length
|193.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3755 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|117.4 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|114.5 in.
|Width
|73.2 in.
|Rear track
|60.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,370
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,370
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|chrome alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|P235/50R V tires
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the LS
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,370
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|short and long arm rear suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,370
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 12000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related Used 2004 Lincoln LS Ultimate info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic