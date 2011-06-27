  1. Home
Used 2003 Lincoln LS Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2003 LS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,220
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/414 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque286 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
270 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
manualyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room36 in.
Rear shoulder room57 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.5 cu.ft.
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3755 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
EPA interior volume103.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.5 in.
Width73.2 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ceramic White Clearcoat Tri-Coat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ivory Parchment Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Charcoal Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Steel Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vivid Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Dark Ash/Medium Ash
  • Espresso/Medium Light Stone
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P235/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
