Used 2002 Lincoln LS LSE Features & Specs

More about the 2002 LS
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270/414 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.5 in.
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3640 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
EPA interior volume104 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.5 in.
Width73.2 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Charcoal Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Truffle
  • Deep Charcoal
  • Light Graphite
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P235/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
