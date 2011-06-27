  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln LS
  4. Used 2001 Lincoln LS
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Lincoln LS Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 LS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,745
See LS Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,745
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,745
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/414 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,745
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,745
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,745
80 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,745
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,745
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,745
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,745
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,745
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,745
Length193.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3593 lbs.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base114.5 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,745
Exterior Colors
  • Ivory Parchment Clearcoat Metallic
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Acqua Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pearl Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Charcoal Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • White PS Clearcoat Metallic TC
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Md Cypress Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Gray Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Graphite
  • Deep Charcoal
  • Truffle
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,745
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P235/50R V tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,745
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,745
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See LS Inventory

Related Used 2001 Lincoln LS Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles