Used 2000 Lincoln LS V8 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)271.5/398.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque267 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower252 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
Measurements
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3692 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height57.2 in.
Wheel base114.5 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Cordovan Clearcoat Metallic
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ivory Parchment Clearcoat Tricoat
  • White Pearlescent Clearcoat Met Tricoat
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Truffle
  • Medium Parchment
  • Light Graphite
  • Deep Charcoal
