Used 2000 Lincoln LS V6 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.6/416.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
Measurements
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3598 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height57.2 in.
Wheel base114.5 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cordovan Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Pearlescent Clearcoat Met Tricoat
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Ivory Parchment Clearcoat Tricoat
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Truffle
  • Deep Charcoal
