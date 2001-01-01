2023 Lincoln Corsair Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,990
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|21/29 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|24 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|340.2/469.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.2 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.0 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|275 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|3,000 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|181.4 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|83.0 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|74.3 in.
|Height
|64.1 in.
|Wheelbase
|106.7 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|27.6 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|57.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,836 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3,000 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|Front leg room
|43.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|Front hip room
|55.6 in.
|Leatherette
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|8-way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|Rear hip room
|50.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Reclining rear seats
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Rear parking sensors
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|225/60R V tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Mobile Internet (Browser)
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Engine Block Heater (Fleet)
|+$100
|Packages
|Jet Appearance Package
|+$2,000
|Standard Collection III
|+$10,360
|Towing Package
|+$500
|Standard Collection I
|+$0
|Standard Collection II
|+$3,595
|Safety & Security Options
|Roadside Assistance Kit
|+$70
|First Aid Kit
|+$50
|Interior Options
|All Weather Floor Mats w/Carpet Mats
|+$200
|All Weather Floor Mats
|+$160
|Ash Cup w/Coin Holder
|+$50
|Rear Removable Package Tray
|+$175
|Ash Cup w/Lighter Element
|+$75
|Cargo Area Protector
|+$125
|Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Standard Pop-Up with Logo
|+$90
|Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Large Pop-Up with Logo
|+$105
|Soft-Side Cooler Bag
|+$40
|Exterior Options
|19" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Dark Tarnish Premium Paint
|+$580
|Hands-Free Liftgate Delete
|-$55
|18" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Dark Tarnish Finish
|+$350
|Wheel Lock Kit - Exposed Lug Nuts
|+$70
|Wheel Lock Kit - Hidden Lug Nuts
|+$70
|Panoramic Vista Roof w/Power Sunshade
|+$1,700
|Front License Plate Bracket
|+$0
|Exposed Locking Wheel Lug Nut Kit
|+$75
|Hidden Locking Wheel Lug Nut Kit
|+$75
Related 2023 Lincoln Corsair Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Tundra 2003
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix 2004
- Used Hyundai Accent 2000
- Used Volkswagen Passat 2001
- Used Toyota GR86 2014
- Used Nissan Titan XD
- Used Audi A4 allroad 2018
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2011
- Used Lexus NX 300H
- Used MINI Countryman 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Audi RS 6
- 2022 QX80
- Audi TT 2022
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2022
- 2022 Volvo V60
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2021 Audi TT RS
- 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2021 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited
Other models to consider
- Subaru Outback 2023
- Subaru Crosstrek 2023
- 2023 Impreza
- Subaru WRX 2022
- 2022 Subaru Outback
- Subaru Outback 2021
- 2023 Legacy
- Subaru BRZ 2023
- 2022 Crosstrek
- Subaru Forester 2021
Latest Updates On New Cars
- 2023 Ford Bronco News
- 2023 Honda CR-V News
- 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD News
- 2023 Ford Maverick News
- 2023 Lexus RX 350 News
Other models
- Used Cadillac XTS in Randolph, NJ
- New Ford Edge for Sale in Sykesville, MD
- New Lexus NX-350H for Sale in Flowery Branch, GA
- New Genesis GV80 for Sale in Merrick, NY
- New Chevrolet Bolt-Euv for Sale in Fallbrook, CA
- New Hyundai Santa-Fe-Plug-In-Hybrid for Sale in Winder, GA
- New Porsche Taycan for Sale in Norwich, CT
- New Toyota Corolla-Hatchback for Sale in Dorchester, MA
- New BMW 8-Series for Sale in Cortland, NY
- New Ford Edge for Sale in Marshfield, MA
- New Toyota GR86 for Sale in East Brunswick, NJ
- New Hyundai Kona for Sale in Wildomar, CA
- New Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale in Levittown, NY
- New Honda Accord for Sale in San Pedro, CA
- New Mazda CX-5 for Sale in Belleville, MI
- New Lexus NX-350 for Sale in Flushing, MI
- New Chevrolet Corvette for Sale in Pittsboro, NC
- New Infiniti Q50 for Sale in Merrillville, IN
- New Toyota Camry-Hybrid for Sale in Waynesboro, PA
- Used Hummer H2-Sut in Antioch, TN
- New Toyota Tacoma for Sale in Webster, NY
- New Volkswagen Jetta-Gli for Sale in Elmont, NY
- New Lexus NX-350 for Sale in Saugus, MA
- New GMC Yukon-Xl for Sale in South Plainfield, NJ
- New Toyota Avalon-Hybrid for Sale in Bloomfield, NJ
- New BMW I4 for Sale in Lillington, NC
- New Mazda CX-50 for Sale in Menomonee Falls, WI
- New Land-Rover Range-Rover-Velar for Sale in Riverdale, MD
- New Mitsubishi Outlander-Sport for Sale in Londonderry, NH
- New Jaguar F-Type for Sale in Rehoboth Beach, DE