2023 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,385
|Engine Type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA city/highway MPG
|34/32 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|33 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|377.4/355.2 mi.
|EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.
|83/72 MPGe
|EPA combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|78 MPGe
|EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|28 mi.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|43
|EPA time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|3.5 hr.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.1 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.5 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Horsepower
|266 hp
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|3,000 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|181.4 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|83.6 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|74.3 in.
|Height
|63.8 in.
|Wheelbase
|106.7 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|26.9 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|56.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,397 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3,000 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|Front leg room
|43.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|Front hip room
|55.6 in.
|Premium leather
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|8-way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|Rear hip room
|50.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Reclining rear seats
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Rear parking sensors
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|225/55R V tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Mobile Internet (Browser)
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Engine Block Heater (Fleet)
|+$100
|Packages
|Towing Package
|+$500
|Grand Touring Equipment Collection II
|+$2,940
|Grand Touring Equipment Collection III
|+$8,005
|Grand Touring Equipment Collection I
|+$0
|Safety & Security Options
|Roadside Assistance Kit
|+$70
|First Aid Kit
|+$50
|Interior Options
|24-Way Perfect Position Front Seats w/Active Motion
|+$1,285
|All Weather Floor Mats w/Carpet Mats
|+$200
|All Weather Floor Mats
|+$160
|Ash Cup w/Coin Holder
|+$50
|Rear Removable Package Tray
|+$175
|Ash Cup w/Lighter Element
|+$75
|Cargo Area Protector
|+$125
|Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Standard Pop-Up with Logo
|+$90
|Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Large Pop-Up with Logo
|+$105
|Soft-Side Cooler Bag
|+$40
|Exterior Options
|Hands-Free Liftgate Delete
|-$55
|20" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels
|+$1,150
|Wheel Lock Kit - Exposed Lug Nuts
|+$70
|Wheel Lock Kit - Hidden Lug Nuts
|+$70
|Front License Plate Bracket
|+$0
|Exposed Locking Wheel Lug Nut Kit
|+$75
|Hidden Locking Wheel Lug Nut Kit
|+$75
