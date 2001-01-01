Skip to main content
2023 Lincoln Corsair Reserve Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Corsair
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,375
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA city/highway MPG21/29 MPG
EPA combined MPG24 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)340.2/469.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.2 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower250 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,000 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length181.4 in.
Overall width with mirrors83.0 in.
Overall width without mirrors74.3 in.
Height64.1 in.
Wheelbase106.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.6 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity57.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,836 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Carpet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Whisper Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Silver Radiance Metallic Clearcoat
  • Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Infinite Black Metallic Clearcoat
  • Asher Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Crystal Red Metallic Premium Colorant
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony/Smoked Truffle, premium leather
  • Ebony/Eternal Red, premium leather
  • Ebony/Cashew, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Premium leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear hip room50.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
19 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/55R V tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Mobile Internet (Browser)yes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Mechanical Options
Engine Block Heater (Fleet) +$100
Packages
Reserve Equipment Collection III +$10,730
Jet Appearance Package +$2,000
Towing Package +$500
Reserve Equipment Collection I +$0
Reserve Equipment Collection II +$2,940
Safety & Security Options
Roadside Assistance Kit +$70
First Aid Kit +$50
Interior Options
24-Way Perfect Position Front Seats w/Active Motion +$1,285
All Weather Floor Mats w/Carpet Mats +$200
All Weather Floor Mats +$160
Ash Cup w/Coin Holder +$50
Rear Removable Package Tray +$175
Ash Cup w/Lighter Element +$75
Cargo Area Protector +$125
Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Standard Pop-Up with Logo +$90
Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Large Pop-Up with Logo +$105
Soft-Side Cooler Bag +$40
Exterior Options
Hands-Free Liftgate Delete -$55
20" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels +$1,150
Wheel Lock Kit - Exposed Lug Nuts +$70
Wheel Lock Kit - Hidden Lug Nuts +$70
Panoramic Vista Roof w/Power Sunshade +$1,700
Front License Plate Bracket +$0
Exposed Locking Wheel Lug Nut Kit +$75
Hidden Locking Wheel Lug Nut Kit +$75
Inventory

