2022 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Corsair
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,330
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG33
EPA Combined MPGe78 mi.
EPA Electricity Range28 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)3.4 hr.
EPA kWh/100 mi43
Fuel tank capacity16.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Grand Touring Equipment Collection 300Ayes
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 1.5 Plus Package +$2,500
Towing Package +$500
Elements Technology Package +$3,900
Luxury Package +$2,200
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Standard Pop-Up with Logo +$85
Soft-Side Cooler Bag +$35
Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Large Pop-Up with Logo +$90
Rear Removable Package Tray +$175
All Weather Floor Mats w/Carpet Mats +$200
All Weather Floor Mats +$160
Cargo Area Protector +$125
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.5 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Hidden Locking Wheel Lug Nut Kit +$75
Exposed Locking Wheel Lug Nut Kit +$75
20" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Magnetic Painted Pockets +$2,000
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.6 cu.ft.
Height64.1 in.
Length180.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity57.6 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.3 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Asher Gray
  • Ocean Drive Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Flight Blue Clearcoat
  • Infinite Black Metallic
  • Silver Radiance
  • Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Red Carpet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Bronze Smoke Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Medium Slate, premium leather
  • Sandstone, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony/Cashew, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 in. wheelsyes
225/55R V tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
