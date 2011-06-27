  1. Home
2022 Lincoln Corsair Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Corsair
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,105
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG25
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/469.8 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Equipment Collection 100Ayes
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 1.5 Plus Package +$2,500
Towing Package +$500
Equipment Collection 101A +$2,550
Premium Package +$3,450
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Standard Pop-Up with Logo +$85
Soft-Side Cooler Bag +$35
Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Large Pop-Up with Logo +$90
Rear Removable Package Tray +$175
All Weather Floor Mats w/Carpet Mats +$200
All Weather Floor Mats +$160
Cargo Area Protector +$125
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.5 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
17" Mini Spare Wheel w/Spare Tire +$150
Exposed Locking Wheel Lug Nut Kit +$75
18" Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Dark Tarnish Finish +$350
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3703 lbs.
Height64.1 in.
Length180.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity57.6 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.3 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Asher Gray
  • Ocean Drive Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Infinite Black Metallic
  • Silver Radiance
  • Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Red Carpet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Bronze Smoke Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leatherette
  • Ebony/Medium Slate, premium leather
  • Sandstone, leatherette
  • Ebony/Medium Slate, leatherette
  • Sandstone, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
225/60R V tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
