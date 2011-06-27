  1. Home
2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Corsair
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,230
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,230
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,230
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,230
Base engine size2.5 l
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,230
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,230
Elements Packageyes
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus Packageyes
Grand Touring Equipment Collection 301Ayes
Technology Packageyes
Grand Touring Equipment Collection 300Ayes
Towing Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,230
rear volume controlsyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Revel premium brand speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,230
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,230
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,230
Perfect Position Seatsyes
Cargo Area Protectoryes
All Weather Floor Mats w/Carpet Matsyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Rear Removable Package Trayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,230
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,230
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.2 in.
Front head room39.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,230
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,230
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Locking Wheel Lug Nutsyes
20" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Magnetic Painted Pocketsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,230
Height64.1 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Length180.6 in.
Width76.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,230
Exterior Colors
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Silver Radiance Metallic
  • Asher Gray
  • Infinite Black Metallic
  • Flight Blue Clearcoat
  • Artisan Blue
  • Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Red Carpet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Iced Mocha Premium Colorant
  • Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Medium Slate, premium leather
  • Sandstone, premium leather
  • Ebony/Cashew, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony/Beyond Blue, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,230
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
225/55R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,230
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,230
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.

