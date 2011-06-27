  1. Home
2020 Lincoln Continental Reserve Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Continental
Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$61,870
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Torque380 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$61,870
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Monochromatic Packageyes
Reserve Equipment Group 300Ayes
Rear-Seat Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$61,870
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
13 total speakersyes
Revel premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$61,870
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$61,870
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,870
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Perfect Position Seating w/Thigh Extender and Headrestyes
Cargo Area Protectoryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$61,870
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,870
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room44.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Length201.4 in.
Curb weight4346 lbs.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume106.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Exterior Colors
  • Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Red Carpet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Rhapsody Blue
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Silver Radiance Metallic
  • Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Blue Diamond Metallic
  • Iced Mocha Metallic
  • Infinite Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cappuccino, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Terracotta, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$61,870
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
255/45R19 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$61,870
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
