  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Continental
  4. 2019 Lincoln Continental
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Lincoln Continental Base Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Continental
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,145
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,145
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,145
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,145
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,145
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,145
Equipment Group 100Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,145
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,145
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,145
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,145
Cargo Area Protectoryes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,145
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,145
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room44.4 in.
Front head room39.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,145
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,145
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Twin Panel Moonroof w/Power Shadeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,145
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Length201.4 in.
Curb weight4224 lbs.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume106.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,145
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Blue Diamond Metallic
  • Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Iced Mocha Metallic
  • Infinite Black Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cappuccino, leatherette
  • Ebony, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,145
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/50R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,145
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,145
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2019 Lincoln Continental Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars