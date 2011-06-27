  1. Home
Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Black Label Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Continental
Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,255
See Continental Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$65,255
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$65,255
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$65,255
Torque380 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$65,255
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$65,255
Black Label Equipment Group 800Ayes
Continental Technology Packageyes
Rear-Seat Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$65,255
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
19 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Revel premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$65,255
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$65,255
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,255
Chalet Destination Themeyes
Rhapsody Blue Themeyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Perfect Position Seating w/Thigh Extender and Headrestyes
Thoroughbred Themeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$65,255
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,255
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room44.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,255
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,255
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$65,255
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Length201.4 in.
Curb weight4346 lbs.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume106.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$65,255
Exterior Colors
  • Rhapsody Blue
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Black Velvet
  • Chroma Caviar Dark Grey Premium Metallic
  • Chroma Elite Light Copper Premium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Alpine, premium leather
  • Rhapsody Blue, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$65,255
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
245/40R20 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$65,255
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$65,255
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See Continental Inventory

