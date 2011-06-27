  1. Home
Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Select Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Continental
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,955
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,955
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,955
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,955
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,955
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,955
Continental Climate Packageyes
Continental Technology Packageyes
Select Plus Packageyes
Select Equipment Group 200Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,955
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,955
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,955
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,955
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Perfect Position Seating w/Thigh Extender and Headrestyes
Revel 13 Speaker Audio Systemyes
Single-CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,955
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,955
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,955
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,955
Front License Plate Bracketyes
20" Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Dark Tarnished Pocketsyes
Twin Panel Moonroof w/Power Shadeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,955
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Length201.4 in.
Curb weight4224 lbs.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume106.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,955
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Iced Mocha Metallic
  • Ivory Pearl Metallic
  • Black Velvet
  • Blue Diamond Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Cappuccino, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,955
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
255/45R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,955
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,955
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
