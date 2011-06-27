  1. Home
Used 2002 Lincoln Continental Driver Select Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Continental
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,790
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/460 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle41.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
145 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear leg room38 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track63 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.4 cu.ft.
Length208.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3848 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Height56 in.
Wheel base117.7 in.
Width73.6 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Charcoal Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Pearlescent Clearcoat Tri-Coat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Ivory Parchment Clearcoat Tri-Coat Metallic
  • Pearl Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Graphite
  • Deep Charcoal
  • Medium Parchment
  • Light Parchment
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P225/60R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
