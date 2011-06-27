  1. Home
Used 1995 Lincoln Continental Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)267.0/409.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle41.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room55.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Length206.3 in.
Curb weight3971 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.1 cu.ft.
Height56.0 in.
Wheel base109.0 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Berry Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • Garnet Red Claze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Performance White Clearcoat
  • Dark Portofino Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ivory Pearlescent Clearcoat
  • Deep Jewel Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chameleon Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Champagne Clearcoat Metallic
  • Charcoal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
