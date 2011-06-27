  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Continental
  4. Used 1993 Lincoln Continental
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Lincoln Continental Signature Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Continental
Overview
See Continental Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)276.0/441.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base109.0 in.
Length205.1 in.
Width72.7 in.
Curb weight3628 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Aquamarine Pearl Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Opal Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Opalescent Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
See Continental Inventory

Related Used 1993 Lincoln Continental Signature info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles