Used 1992 Lincoln Continental Signature Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)276.0/423.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Length205.1 in.
Curb weight3628 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.0 cu.ft.
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base109.0 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Cranberry Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
