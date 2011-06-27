Skip to main content
2023 Lincoln Aviator Black Label Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Aviator
Overview
Starting MSRP
$80,215
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20 mpg
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
electronic single-speedyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity20.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.4/484.8 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower400 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque415 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,600 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Trailer Tow Package +$500
Dynamic Handling Package +$2,400
Black Label Equipment Group 800Ayes
Jet Package +$2,670
Black Label Special Edition Luxe +$7,250
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
28 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Revel premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
rear volume controlsyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
automatic parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensors w/side sensingyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Large Pop-Up with Logo +$100
Soft-Side Cooler Bag +$40
Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Standard Pop-Up with Logo +$90
Cargo Area Protector +$130
Third Row All-Weather Floor Mats +$155
2nd Row Benchyes
Console Vault +$400
Chalet Interior Themeyes
Flight Interior Themeyes
Destination Interior Themeyes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/o Carpet Mats +$160
Cargo Area Cover +$75
Lincoln Play +$1,800
2nd Row Consoleyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
30 -way power driver seatyes
30 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.2 in.
Front hip room58.5 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
dual ventilationyes
multi-level heatingyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
Exterior Options
Running Boards +$1,105
Hidden Locking Wheel Lug Nut Kit +$95
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,862 lbs.
Height69.6 in.
Length199.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity77.7 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity5,600 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors89.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.6 in.
Wheel base119.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flight Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Chroma Caviar Dark Grey Premium Metallic
  • Silver Radiance Metallic Clearcoat
  • Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Infinite Black Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Luggage Tan, premium leather
  • Mahogany Red, premium leather
  • Alpine, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
22 in. wheelsyes
275/40R W tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
