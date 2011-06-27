2023 Lincoln Aviator Black Label Grand Touring Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$88,770
|Engine Type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|23 mpg
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|electronic single-speed
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|23 mpg
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|56 mpge
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|21 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|3.5 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|60
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/25 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|396.0/450.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|494 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|630 lb-ft @ 2,250 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|5,600 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Trailer Tow Package
|+$500
|Black Label Grand Touring Equipment Group 900A
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|28 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Revel premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|rear volume controls
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|automatic parking assist
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors w/side sensing
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|power rear seat easy entry
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Large Pop-Up with Logo
|+$100
|Soft-Side Cooler Bag
|+$40
|Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Standard Pop-Up with Logo
|+$90
|Cargo Area Protector
|+$130
|Third Row All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$155
|Console Vault
|+$400
|Chalet Interior Theme
|yes
|Flight Interior Theme
|yes
|Destination Interior Theme
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats w/o Carpet Mats
|+$160
|Cargo Area Cover
|+$75
|Lincoln Play
|+$1,800
|2nd Row Console
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|30 -way power driver seat
|yes
|30 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|Front hip room
|58.5 in.
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|61.5 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|dual ventilation
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|power folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|58.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.3 in.
|Exterior Options
|Hidden Locking Wheel Lug Nut Kit
|+$95
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,673 lbs.
|Height
|69.2 in.
|Length
|199.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|77.7 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5,600 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|89.9 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|79.6 in.
|Wheel base
|119.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|21 in. wheels
|yes
|275/45R21 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2023 Lincoln Aviator Black Label Grand Touring info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2005
- Used Audi A3 2007
- Used Genesis G90 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2011
- Used Toyota Celica 1993
- Used Lexus GS 350 2009
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid 2015
- Used Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon 2014
- Used Volkswagen CC 2016
- Used Dodge Durango 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Challenger
- 2021 Lexus NX 300
- 2022 LS 500
- 2022 Lexus IS 500
- 2022 Carnival
- 2021 911
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- 2021 Model 3
- 2021 Odyssey
- 2021 GLS-Class
Other models to consider
- 2022 Wrangler
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Cherokee 2022
- Jeep Compass 2022
- 2022 Renegade
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2022 Jeep Wagoneer
- 2022 Wrangler
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Renegade
Research Similar Vehicles
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2022
- 2021 1500
- 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- Ford Ranger 2022
- 2021 Ram 3500
- 2022 Ford F-150
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline
- 2021 Ford F-150
- GMC Sierra 3500HD 2022
- 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty
Latest Updates On New Cars
- 2023 Ford Edge News
- 2023 Ford Explorer News
- 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV News
- 2023 Toyota 4Runner News
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS News
Other models
- Used Saturn Ion in North Royalton, OH
- Used Lexus RC-350 in Goshen, NY
- Used Ford Transit-Cargo-Van in East Stroudsburg, PA
- Used Mini Cooper-Clubman in Fresh Meadows, NY
- Used GMC Yukon-Xl in Southington, CT
- Used Buick Regal-Tourx in Bedford, NH
- Used Volkswagen Routan in Grosse Pointe, MI
- Used Audi S5 in Del Valle, TX
- Used Ford Fusion-Energi in Portsmouth, NH
- Used Subaru BRZ in Schererville, IN
- Used BMW 6-Series-Gran-Coupe in Bayville, NJ
- Used Volkswagen Touareg in Red Bank, NJ
- Used Lexus RX-450H in Shelbyville, KY
- Used Volvo S90 in Glenview, IL
- Used Infiniti QX60 in La Grange, KY
- Used Ford Explorer in Roscoe, IL
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gla-Class in Portage, IN
- Used Kia K5 in Southampton, PA
- Used Cadillac CT4 in Warwick, NY
- Used Land-Rover Defender in Absecon, NJ
- Used Ford Transit-Crew-Van in Plainview, NY
- Used Chrysler Voyager in Gig Harbor, WA
- Used Audi A3 in Bartlett, IL
- Used Volkswagen Golf-Alltrack in Altamonte Springs, FL
- Used Volkswagen Beetle in Windsor Mill, MD
- Used Porsche Macan in Coventry, CT
- Used Buick Lucerne in Saugus, MA
- Used Buick Enclave in Park Forest, IL
- Used BMW M8-Gran-Coupe in Crowley, TX
- Used Audi R8 in Elmhurst, NY