2022 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Aviator
Overview
Starting MSRP
$68,360
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
electronic single-speedyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23
EPA Combined MPGe56 mi.
EPA Electricity Range21 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)3.5 hr.
EPA kWh/100 mi60
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower494 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque630 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Trailer Tow Package +$500
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 1.5 Plus +$2,500
Dynamic Handling Package +$2,400
Luxury Package +$3,300
Elements Package Plus +$1,450
Grand Touring Equipment Group 300Ayes
Grand Touring Equipment Group 301A +$7,270
In-Car Entertainment
14 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Revel premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
rear volume controlsyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
VP - All-Weather Floor Mats w/Carpet Mats +$200
VP - All-Weather Floor Mats w/o Carpet Mats +$160
VP - Cargo Area Cover +$75
VP - Cargo Area Protector +$125
2nd Row Benchyes
2nd Row Consoleyes
Lincoln Play +$1,800
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power driver seatyes
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.2 in.
Front hip room58.5 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Exposed Locking Wheel Lug Nut Kit +$85
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5673 lbs.
Height69.2 in.
Length199.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity77.7 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity5600 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors89.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.6 in.
Wheel base119.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gilded Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Silver Radiance
  • Infinite Black Metallic
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Flight Blue
  • Asher Gray
  • Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Bronze Smoke Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Roast, leather
  • Sandstone, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
21 in. wheelsyes
275/45R21 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
