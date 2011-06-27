2022 Lincoln Aviator Black Label Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$79,350
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|electronic single-speed
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|20
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.2 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|343.4/484.8 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|415 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|6,700 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Trailer Tow Package
|+$500
|Dynamic Handling Package
|+$2,400
|Black Label Equipment Group 800A
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|28 total speakers
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Revel premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|rear volume controls
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|automatic parking assist
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors w/side sensing
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|power rear seat easy entry
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|VP - All-Weather Floor Mats w/o Carpet Mats
|+$160
|VP - Cargo Area Cover
|+$75
|VP - Cargo Area Protector
|+$125
|Flight Interior Theme
|yes
|2nd Row Bench
|yes
|Chalet Interior Theme
|yes
|Destination Interior Theme
|yes
|2nd Row Console
|yes
|Lincoln Play
|+$1,800
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|30 -way power driver seat
|yes
|30 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|Front hip room
|58.5 in.
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|61.5 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|dual ventilation
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|power folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|58.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.3 in.
|Exterior Options
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Running Boards
|+$965
|Hidden Locking Wheel Lug Nut Kit
|+$85
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,862 lbs.
|Height
|69.6 in.
|Length
|199.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|77.7 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6,700 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|89.9 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|79.6 in.
|Wheel base
|119.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|22 in. wheels
|yes
|275/40R W tires
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Roadside
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
