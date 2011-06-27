  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$88,335
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain

$88,335
Drive typeAll wheel drive
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG

$88,335
EPA Combined MPGe56 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)3.5 hr.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
EPA kWh/100 mi60
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA Electricity Range21 mi.
Engine

$88,335
Torque630 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower494 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety

$88,335
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages

$88,335
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Black Label Grand Touring Equipment Group 900Ayes
In-Car Entertainment

$88,335
rear volume controlsyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
28 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Revel premium brand speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience

$88,335
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
Power Feature

$88,335
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options

$88,335
2nd Row Consoleyes
Chalet Interior Themeyes
Lincoln Playyes
VP - All-Weather Floor Mats w/o Carpet Matsyes
Flight Interior Themeyes
VP - Cargo Area Coveryes
VP - Cargo Area Protectoryes
Destination Interior Themeyes
Instrumentation

$88,335
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats

$88,335
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
30 -way power passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
30 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room58.5 in.
Rear Seats

$88,335
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
dual ventilationyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options

$88,335
Hidden Locking Wheel Lug Nut Kityes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements

$88,335
Maximum cargo capacity77.7 cu.ft.
Length199.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5600 lbs.
Curb weight5673 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.3 cu.ft.
Height69.4 in.
Wheel base119.1 in.
Width79.6 in.
Colors

$88,335
Exterior Colors
  • Flight Blue
  • Silver Radiance
  • Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Infinite Black Metallic
  • Chroma Caviar Dark Grey Premium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Luggage Tan, premium leather
  • Mahogany Red, premium leather
  • Alpine, premium leather
Tires & Wheels

$88,335
275/45R21 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension

$88,335
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty

$88,335
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.

