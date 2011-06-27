2021 Lincoln Aviator Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,100
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|8
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,100
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,100
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|363.6/525.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,100
|Torque
|415 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,100
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,100
|Elements Package
|yes
|Equipment Group 100A
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,100
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,100
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|power rear seat easy entry
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,100
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,100
|VP - All-Weather Floor Mats w/o Carpet Mats
|yes
|Navigation Center
|yes
|VP - All-Weather Floor Mats w/Carpet Mats
|yes
|VP - Cargo Area Cover
|yes
|VP - Cargo Area Protector
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,100
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,100
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.3 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|61.5 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|58.5 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,100
|Rear head room
|39.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|58.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.3 in.
|power folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,100
|Running Boards
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Exposed Locking Wheel Lug Nut Kit
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,100
|Maximum cargo capacity
|77.7 cu.ft.
|Length
|199.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6700 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4745 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.3 cu.ft.
|Height
|69.6 in.
|Wheel base
|119.1 in.
|Width
|79.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,100
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,100
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|255/60R H tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,100
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,100
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
