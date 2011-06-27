  1. Home
Overview
$68,800
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$68,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$68,800
EPA Combined MPGe56 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)2.6 hr.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
EPA kWh/100 mi60
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA Electricity Range21 mi.
Engine
$68,800
Base engine size3.0 l
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$68,800
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
$68,800
Grand Touring Equipment Group 301Ayes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Grand Touring Equipment Group 300Ayes
Grand Touring Equipment Group 302Ayes
Elements Package Plusyes
Luxury Packageyes
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plusyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$68,800
rear volume controlsyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Revel premium brand speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
$68,800
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$68,800
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$68,800
2nd Row Consoleyes
2nd Row Benchyes
Lincoln Playyes
VP - All-Weather Floor Matsyes
VP - Cargo Area Coveryes
VP - Cargo Area Protectoryes
Instrumentation
$68,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$68,800
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58.5 in.
Rear Seats
$68,800
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room58.5 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Exterior Options
$68,800
Front License Plate Bracketyes
21” Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Dark Alloy Painted Pocketsyes
Locking Wheel Lug Nut Kityes
Measurements
$68,800
Length199.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5600 lbs.
Curb weight5678 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.3 cu.ft.
Height69.8 in.
EPA interior volume158.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base119.1 in.
Width79.6 in.
Colors
$68,800
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blue Diamond Metallic
  • Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Infinite Black Metallic
  • Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Red Carpet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Crystal Copper Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Silver Radiance Metallic
  • Iced Mocha Premium Colorant
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate, leather
  • Roast, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Sandstone, leather
Tires & Wheels
$68,800
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
255/55R20 tiresyes
Suspension
$68,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$68,800
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.

