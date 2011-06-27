  1. Home
2020 Lincoln Aviator Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.6/525.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque415 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Elements Packageyes
Equipment Group 100Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Navigation Centeryes
VP - Cargo Area Coveryes
VP - Cargo Area Protectoryes
VP - All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room58.5 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Running Boardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Locking Wheel Lug Nut Kityes
Measurements
Length199.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity6700 lbs.
Curb weight4764 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.3 cu.ft.
Height69.8 in.
EPA interior volume158.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base119.1 in.
Width79.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Red Carpet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Crystal Copper Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Silver Radiance Metallic
  • Blue Diamond Metallic
  • Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Infinite Black Metallic
  • Iced Mocha Premium Colorant
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leatherette
  • Sandstone, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
255/60R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
