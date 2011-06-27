  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Aviator
  4. Used 2005 Lincoln Aviator
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Lincoln Aviator Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Aviator
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,585
See Aviator Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,585
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,585
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.5/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,585
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,585
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,585
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,585
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,585
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,585
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,585
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,585
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,585
Front track60.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity78.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4975 lbs.
Gross weight6210 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach24.1 degrees
Maximum payload1235 lbs.
Angle of departure23.2 degrees
Length193.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height71.9 in.
Wheel base113.7 in.
Width73.9 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,585
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vivid Red Metallic
  • Light French Silk Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ivory Parchment Clearcoat Tri-Coat
  • Charcoal Beige Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dove Grey
  • Camel
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,585
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P245/65R H tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,585
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,585
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 12000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Aviator Inventory

Related Used 2005 Lincoln Aviator Luxury info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles