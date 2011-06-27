  1. Home
Used 2004 Lincoln Aviator Ultimate Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,705
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,705
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,705
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,705
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,705
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,705
290 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,705
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,705
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,705
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,705
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
manualyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,705
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,705
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity77.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4957 lbs.
Gross weight6210 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach24.1 degrees
Maximum payload1195 lbs.
Angle of departure23.2 degrees
Length193.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height71.4 in.
Wheel base113.7 in.
Width76 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,705
Exterior Colors
  • Light French Silk Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Vivid Red Metallic
  • Ceramic White Tri-Coat
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Dove Grey
  • Light Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,705
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P245/65R H tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,705
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,705
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 12000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
