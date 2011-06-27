Used 2004 Lincoln Aviator Ultimate Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,705
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,705
|viscous center differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,705
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|270.0/360.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,705
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|302 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,705
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,705
|290 watts stereo output
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,705
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,705
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,705
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,705
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|manual
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.3 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,705
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|manual folding bench third row seats
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,705
|Front track
|60.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|77.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4957 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6210 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.4 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.41 cd.
|Angle of approach
|24.1 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1195 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|23.2 degrees
|Length
|193.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7100 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.9 in.
|Height
|71.4 in.
|Wheel base
|113.7 in.
|Width
|76 in.
|Rear track
|61.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,705
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,705
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|P245/65R H tires
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,705
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|short and long arm rear suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,705
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 12000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
