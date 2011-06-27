2022 Lexus UX 250h Base Specs & Features

  1. Home
More about the 2022 UX 250h
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,200
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG39
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG39
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)41/38 mpg
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)434.6/402.8 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower181 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,045 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Premium Package +$1,515
Cold Weather Package +$100
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Head Up Display +$500
Wireless Charger +$75
All-Weather Floor Liners +$170
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror w/Compass and Homelink Universal Transmitter +$325
Power Tilt and Slide Moonroof +$1,100
Heated Leather Steering Wheel +$150
Universal Tablet Holder +$110
Navigation System w/10.3" Multimedia Display +$2,200
Illuminated Door Sills +$425
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logo +$25
All-Weather Cargo Mat +$120
Carpet Cargo Mat +$110
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.2 in.
Front hip room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Premium Paint +$595
Premium Triple Beam LED Headlamps +$1,660
Roof Rack Cross Bars +$400
18" Gloss Black Machined Alloy Wheels +$1,300
Rear Bumper Applique +$85
Power Rear Door w/Kick Sensor +$600
Door Edge Guards +$150
Mudguards +$165
Door Edge Film by 3M +$90
18" Matte Black Machined Alloy Wheels +$1,300
Paint Protection Film by 3M +$430
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,605 lbs.
EPA interior volume107.5 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,650 lbs.
Height60.6 in.
Length177.0 in.
Maximum payload1,045 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.4 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cloudburst Gray
  • Grecian Water
  • Redline
  • Nori Green Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Caviar
  • Atomic Silver
  • Cadmium Orange
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Glazed Caramel NuLuxe, leatherette
  • Birch, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/50R18 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
