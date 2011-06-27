  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus UX 250h
  4. 2022 Lexus UX 250h
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2022 Lexus UX 250h Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Lexus UX 250h

Currently there are no incentives or rebates being offered by Lexus in your area.

Build & Price
See Best Deals
See other makes
Ad
4 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Lexus UX 250h
VIEW OFFERS
Lexus.com

All 2022 Lexus UX 250h Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Ad
Find Your Match
At a Glance:
  • 8 Colors
  • 3 Trims
  • $35,100starting MSRP
Build and PriceLexus.com

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Lexus UX 250h in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2022 Lexus UX 250h info

New Vehicles For Sale

Popular New Makes For Sale

Popular New Models For Sale

Best Lease Deals

Best Lease Deals By Make

Best Lease Deals By Model

Other models