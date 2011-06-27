  1. Home
2022 Lexus UX 200 Luxury Specs & Features

More about the 2022 UX 200
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,040
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG32
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/37 mpg
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)359.6/458.8 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower169 hp @ 6,600 rpm
Torque151 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,103 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Cold Weather Package +$100
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Heated Leather Steering Wheel +$150
Illuminated Door Sills +$425
All-Weather Floor Liners +$170
Head Up Display +$500
All-Weather Cargo Mat +$120
Universal Tablet Holder +$110
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logo +$25
Wireless Charger +$75
Carpet Cargo Mat +$110
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room35.7 in.
Front hip room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Paint Protection Film by 3M +$430
Roof Rack Cross Bars +$400
Premium Paint +$500
18" Gloss Black Machined Alloy Wheels +$1,300
Rear Bumper Applique +$85
Door Edge Guards +$150
18" Matte Black Machined Alloy Wheels +$1,300
Premium Triple Beam LED Headlamps +$1,660
Mudguards +$165
Door Edge Film by 3M +$90
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,307 lbs.
EPA interior volume110.2 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,410 lbs.
Height60.6 in.
Length177.0 in.
Maximum payload1,103 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.4 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Caviar
  • Redline
  • Nori Green Pearl
  • Cloudburst Gray
  • Grecian Water
  • Atomic Silver
  • Cadmium Orange
Interior Colors
  • Birch, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/50R18 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
