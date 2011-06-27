2021 Lexus UX 200 Luxury Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,600
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|32
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,600
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,600
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|29/37 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|359.6/458.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|32
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,600
|Torque
|151 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|169 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.2 ft.
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,600
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,600
|Cold Weather Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,600
|8 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,600
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,600
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,600
|Head Up Display
|yes
|Universal Tablet Holder
|yes
|Wireless Charger
|yes
|Heated Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Key Gloves w/Lexus Logo
|yes
|All-Weather Cargo Mat
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|Carpet Cargo Mat
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|yes
|Key Gloves w/F Logo
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,600
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,600
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|35.7 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.0 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.8 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,600
|Rear head room
|35.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,600
|18" Gloss Black Machined Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Door Edge Guards
|yes
|Mudguards
|yes
|Door Edge Film by 3M
|yes
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|Premium Paint
|yes
|Roof Rack Cross Bars
|yes
|Triple Beam LED Headlamps
|yes
|Paint Protection Film by 3M
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,600
|Length
|177.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3307 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4410 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|60.6 in.
|EPA interior volume
|110.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1103 lbs.
|Wheel base
|103.9 in.
|Width
|72.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,600
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,600
|18 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|225/50R18 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,600
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,600
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
