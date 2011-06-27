  1. Home
Used 2002 Lexus SC 430 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,055
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/415.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Mark Levinson premium brand stereo systemyes
240 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front door pocketsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room43.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.9 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room27.1 in.
Rear shoulder room46.6 in.
Measurements
Front track61 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3840 lbs.
Gross weight4530 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length177.8 in.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height53.1 in.
EPA interior volume75 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width72 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Gold Crystal
  • Twilight Amethyst Pearl
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Midnight Pine Pearl
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Absolutely Red
  • Black Onyx
  • Egyptian Sand Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Saddle
  • Ecru
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P245/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free MaintenanceUnlimited yr./ 7500 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
