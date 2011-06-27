  1. Home
Used 1996 Lexus SC 400 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)329.6/453.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear hip Room39.2 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight3585 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandstone Beige Metallic
  • Midnight Indigo Pearl
  • Renaissance Red
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Bordeaux Pearl
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Royal Jade Pearl
  • Black Onyx
