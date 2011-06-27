  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus SC 300
  4. Used 1998 Lexus SC 300
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Lexus SC 300 Features & Specs

More about the 1998 SC 300
Overview
See SC 300 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.2/453.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear hip Room39.2 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Length192.5 in.
Curb weight3560 lbs.
Gross weight4497 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.3 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Grayish Rose Metallic
  • Red Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Red Orange Pearl Metallic
  • Copper Brown Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray River Rock Pearl
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Flaxen Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Antique Sage Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Smokey Topaz Mica
  • Silver Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Spectra Blue Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Rose Red Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Mica Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Burnished Gold Pearl Metallic
  • White Pearl Mica
  • Silver Jade Pearl Metallic
See SC 300 Inventory

Related Used 1998 Lexus SC 300 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles