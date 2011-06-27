Used 1997 Lexus SC 300 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.2/453.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear hip Room39.2 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Length192.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3538 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Renaissance Red
  • Bordeaux Pearl
  • Shadow Rose Quartz
  • Royal Sapphire Pearl
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Classic Green Pearl
  • Black Onyx
