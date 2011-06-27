  1. Home
Used 1995 Lexus SC 300 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1995 SC 300
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)329.6/453.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Measurements
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight3506 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.3 cu.ft.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Opal White Pearl Metallic
  • Prussian Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Shadow Rose Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Crystal Quartz Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Jade Pearl Metallic
  • Sandstone Beige Metallic
  • Nightshadow Pearl Metallic
  • Moonstone Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Mist Metallic
  • Black
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Star Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Mist Metallic
  • Blackberry Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Blue Metallic
  • Greystone Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
