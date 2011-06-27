Used 1994 Lexus SC 300 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)329.6/453.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight3506 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.3 cu.ft.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Light Grayish Rose Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Royal Jade Pearl Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Black Jade Pearl Metallic
  • Opal White Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Mist Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Black
  • Flint Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Wine Red Pearl Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Dark Mauve Metallic
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Nightshadow Pearl Metallic
  • Sandstone Beige Metallic
  • Silver Taupe Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
