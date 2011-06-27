Used 1992 Lexus SC 300 Coupe Consumer Reviews
sc300 5spd
Strong and Good looking. Only problem is electrical stuff. Things get tricky when wires get old and dirty.
Fun, Dependable Sport Luxury Coupe
I bought this car with 125,000 miles on it and I have had it about 2 years and it now has about 131,000 miles on it. Never had a SINGLE issue/problem with this car and it drives like a dream. However, there is a minor oil leak or transmission fluid leak that I have just recently noticed so I will need to have that fixed, otherwise for being a 13 year old vehicle I cannot believe the exceptional reliablity this car has given me!
My SC300
I bought mine new in 1992 and it remains my favorite car. Have an 07 ES350, nice car, just not SC300 nice. The SC is still rock solid and sexy looking and sounding. This car is a modern day classic.
my l
fair gas mileage price for dealer maintenance high i will buy it again
Awesome Car!
This has been the most maintenance free car I have ever owned. I have over 140k on it now, and I wouldn't hesitate to take this car across the country tomorrow. It's super reliable, comfy, quiet, smooth, and has lots of style. There's got to be a reason that Lexus didn't change it for 10 years. The only thing I might do different if I were to buy another one, would be to get the SC400 to get a little more HP, and a little smoother ride. There's little difference in weight and economy between the two...
Sponsored cars related to the SC 300
Related Used 1992 Lexus SC 300 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner