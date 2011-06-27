  1. Home
2022 Lexus RX 450hL Luxury Specs & Features

More about the 2022 RX 450hL
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,410
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG29
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG29
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/28 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)498.8/481.6 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower308 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque247 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Cold Weather Package +$315
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Carpet Cargo Mat +$140
Wireless Charger +$200
All-Weather Floor Liners +$220
Universal Tablet Holder +$110
All-Weather Cargo Mat +$120
Cargo Net +$75
12.3" Navigation System w/Multimedia Display +$2,285
12.3" Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Package +$3,365
Color Heads-Up Display +$600
Illuminated Door Sills +$425
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logo +$25
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.7 in.
Front hip room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room30.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
Exterior Options
Premium Paint +$500
Running Boards +$650
Door Edge Film by 3M +$90
Fog Lamps +$275
Roof Rack Cross Bars +$405
Body-Side Moldings +$210
Paint Protection Film by 3M +$430
Mudguards +$170
Premium Triple Beam LED Auto-Leveling Headlamps +$1,775
Touch-Free Power Rear Door w/Kick Sensor +$150
Door Edge Guards +$140
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4905 lbs.
EPA interior volume121.5 cu.ft.
Gross weight6261 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height67.7 in.
Length196.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity58.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1356 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.6 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iridium
  • Cloudburst Gray
  • Caviar
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Nori Green Pearl
  • Nightfall Mica
Interior Colors
  • Birch, premium leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Glazed Caramel, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
235/55R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Other models